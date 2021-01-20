RSVP now for January 27: Film animation directors for ‘The Croods: A New Age,’ ‘Farmageddon,’ ‘Over the Moon,’ ‘Soul’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Four acclaimed film animation directors will reveal details behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Wednesday, January 27, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a group chat with Charles and all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks): Joel Crawford

Crawford’s career has included “The LEGO Movie 2,” “Trolls,” “Kung Fu Panda” and “Rise of the Guardians.”

“Over the Moon” (Netflix): Glen Keane



Keane is an Oscar winner and Sports Emmy winner for “Dear Basketball.” His career has included “Tangled,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid.”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix): Will Becher



Becher’s career has included “Early Man,” “ParaNorman,” “The Pirates! Band of Misfits” and “Wallace and Gromit.”

“Soul” (Disney/Pixar): Pete Docter

Docter is a two-time Oscar winner for “Inside Out” and “Up.” He also received nominations for “WALL-E,” “Mike’s New Car,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “Toy Story.”

