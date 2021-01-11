RSVP today! Film cinematographers for ‘Minari,’ ‘News of the World,’ ‘On the Rocks,’ ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Four acclaimed film cinematographers will reveal details behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Tuesday, January 19, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of them together.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“Minari” (A24): Lachlan Milne



Milne’s career has included “Strangers Things,” “Next Goal Wins,” “Love and Monsters,” “Little Monsters” and “Down Under.”

“News of the World” (Universal): Dariusz Wolski

Wolski’s career has included “All the Money in the World,” “The Martian,” “Prometheus,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Crimson Tide.”

“On the Rocks” (Apple TV+ and A24): Phillippe Le Sourd



Le Sourd was an Oscar nominee for “The Grandmaster.” Other films have included “The Beguiled,” “La Traviata,” “Seven Pounds” and “A Good Year.”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix): Phedon Papamichael

Papamichael was an Oscar nominee for “Nebraska.” Other films have included “Ford v Ferrari,” “Downsizing,” “The Descendants” and “The Ides of March.”

