RSVP today! Film composers for ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ ‘The Invisible Man,’ ‘Let Them All Talk,’ ‘Over the Moon,’ ‘Wolfwalkers’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Five acclaimed film composers will reveal details behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Thursday, January 21, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of them together.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix): Terence Blanchard



Blanchard was an Oscar nominee for “BlacKkKlansman.” Other projects have included “One Night in Miami,” “Harriet,” “Shots Fired” and “Genius: Aretha.”

“The Invisible Man” (Universal): Benjamin Wallfisch



Wallfisch was an Emmy nominee for “Hostile Planet.” Other projects have included “Blade Runner 2049,” “Serenity,” “Hidden Figures” and “It.”

“Let Them All Talk” (HBO Max): Thomas Newman

Newman was an Oscar nominee for “1917,” “Passengers,” “Bridge of Spies,” “Saving Mr. Banks,” “Skyfall,” “WALL-E,” “The Good German,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Finding Nemo,” “Road to Perdition,” “American Beauty,” “Unstrung Heroes,” “Little Women” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”

“Over the Moon” (Netflix): Steven Price

Price is an Oscar winner for “Gravity” and Emmy nominee for “Our Planet.” Our projects have included “The Aeronauts,” “Wonder Park” and “Baby Driver.”

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV+): Bruno Coulais



Coulais was an Oscar nominee for “The Chorus” and an Emmy nominee for “Sometimes in April.” Other projects have included “Song of the Sea” and “Coraline.”

