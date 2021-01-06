RSVP today! Film costume designers for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ ‘Mank,’ ‘News of the World,’ ‘I’m Your Woman,’ ‘United States vs. Billie Holiday’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Five top film costume designers will reveal details behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Wednesday, January 13, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a group chat with Daniel and all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.): Charlese Antoinette Jones



Jones’ career has included “Raising Dion,” “See You Yesterday,” “Ride,” “Robot and Frank” and “Did You Hear About the Morgans.”

“Mank” (Netflix): Trish Summerville

Summerville was an Emmy nominee for “Westworld.” Her career has also included “Red Sparrow,” “Gone Girl,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.”

“News of the World” (Universal): Mark Bridges



Bridges was an Oscar winner for “Phantom Thread” and a nominee for “Joker,” “Inherent Vice” and “The Artist.”

“I’m Your Woman” (Amazon Prime): Natalie O’Brien

O’Brien’s career has included “Stargirl,” “Honey Boy,” “The Nowhere Inn,” “Lying and Stealing” and “Ingrid Goes West.”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”: Paolo Nieddu

Nieddu was a four-time Emmy nominee for “Empire.” His career has also included “Smash,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Ugly Betty and “Sex and the City.”

