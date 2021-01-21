RSVP now for January 28: Film directors for ‘Cherry,’ ‘The Outpost,’ ‘The White Tiger,’ ‘Working Man’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Four top film directors will reveal details behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Thursday, January 28, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a group chat with Rob and all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“Cherry” (Apple TV+): Joe and Anthony Russo



The Russo brothers are Emmy winners for “Arrested Development.” Other projects have included “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Community.”

“The Outpost” (Screen Media): Rod Lurie



Lurie’s career has included “Monsters of God,” “Straw Dogs,” “Nothing But the Truth,” “Commander in Chief” and “The Contender.”

“The White Tiger” (Netflix): Ramin Bahrani

Bahrani was an Emmy nominee for “Fahrenheit 451.” Other projects have included “Socrates,” “99 Homes,” “Chop Shop” and “Man Push Cart.”

“Working Man” (Brainstorm): Robert Jury



This film is the feature directorial debut for Jury, who also wrote the movie.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions