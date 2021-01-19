RSVP now for January 26: Film documentary directors for ‘Crip Camp,’ ‘The Dissident,’ ’76 Days,’ ‘Welcome to Chechnya’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Five top film documentary directors will reveal details behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Tuesday, January 26, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a group chat with Charles and all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“Crip Camp” (Netflix): Nicole Newnham, James Lebrecht

Newnham was a News Emmy nominee for “Collisions,” “The Revolutionary Optimists,” “The Rape of Europa” and “Sentenced Home.” Lebrecht’s career has included “State of Pride,” “From Baghdad to the Bay,” “Women of the Gulag” and “Minding the Gap.”

“The Dissident” (Briarcliff): Bryan Fogel



Fogel was an Oscar winner and Emmy nominee for “Icarus.” His other film as producer, director and writer was “Jewtopia.”

“76 Days” (MTV): Hao Wu



Wu’s career has included “All in My Family,” “People’s Republic of Desire,” “The Road to Fame” and “Beijing or Bust.”

“Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO): David France

France was an Oscar nominee for “How to Survive a Plague.” Other projects have included “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson,” “Cubby” and “AWOL” and “Our Fathers.”

