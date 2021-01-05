RSVP today! Film documentary directors for ‘Disclosure,’ ‘The Human Factor,’ ‘Kiss the Ground,’ ‘Time,’ ‘The Truffle Hunters’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Five top film documentary directors will reveal details behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Tuesday, January 12, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“Disclosure” (Netflix): Sam Feder

Feder’s career has included “Kate Bornstein is a Queer and Pleasant Danger,” “House Devil, Street Angel” and “Boy I Am.”

“The Human Factor” (Sony Pictures Classics): Dror Moreh

Moreh was an Oscar nominee for “The Gatekeepers.” His career has also included “Asesino,” “The King of Ratings,” “Underdogs: A War Movie” and “Sharon.”

“Kiss the Ground” (Big Picture): Joshua Tickell



Tickell’s career has included “The Earthing Movie,” “Good Fortune,” “Pump,” “The Big Fix” and “Freedom.”

“Time” (Amazon Prime): Garrett Bradley

Bradley’s career has included “41 Shots,” “The Earth is Humming,” “Like,” “Cover Me” and “Below Dreams.”

“The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Pictures Classics): Gregory Kershaw

Kershaw’s career has included “98% Human,” “Beneath the Canopy,” “Rivers to Dust,” “Boreal” and “All Night.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions