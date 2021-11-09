RSVP now for November 17: Documentary panel with ‘Becoming Cousteau,’ ‘A Cop Movie,’ ‘My Name Is Pauli Murray,’ ‘Simple as Water,’ ‘The Velvet Underground’

Six top documentarians will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Oscar and guild contenders. Each person from the documentaries will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, November 17, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Becoming Cousteau”: Dan Cogan

Synopsis: A look at the life, passions, achievements and tragedies surrounding the famous explorer and environmentalist Jacques Cousteau.

“A Cop Movie”: Elena Fortes

Synopsis: Two professional actors undergo an immersive process to find out what it takes to be a cop in Mexico City.

“My Name Is Pauli Murray”: Betsy West and Julie Cohen

Synopsis: A look at the life and ideas of Pauli Murray, a non-binary Black lawyer, activist and poet who influenced both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall.

“Simple as Water”: Megan Mylan

Synopsis: A meditation on the elemental bonds of family told through portraits of four Syrian families in the aftermath of war.

“The Velvet Underground”: Julie Goldman

Synopsis: Explores the multiple threads that converged to bring together one of the most influential bands in rock and roll.

