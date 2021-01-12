RSVP today! Film producers for ‘I’m Your Woman,’ ‘One Night in Miami,’ ‘Over the Moon,’ ‘Wander Darkly’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Six acclaimed film producers will reveal details behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Wednesday, January 20, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a group chat with Daniel and all of them together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“I’m Your Woman” (Amazon Prime): Rachel Brosnahan and Jordan Horowitz



Brosnahan is an Emmy winner and four-time nominee as an actress. Horowitz was an Oscar nominee for “La La Land” and has also produced “Adam,” “Stargirl,” “The Cleanse,” “Miss Stevens” and “The Kids Are All Right.”

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Prime): Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder

The Calders’ careers have included “Cake,” “Little Monsters,” “Blindspotting,” “Blair Witch” and “Anomalisa.”

“Over the Moon” (Netflix): Peilin Chou

Chou’s career has included “Abominable,” “Popcorn Zen,” “Making Waves” and “Gary the Rat.”

“Wander Darkly” (Lionsgate): Samantha Housman



Housman’s career has included “6 Balloons,” “1922,” “Silicon Cowboys,” “Captain Fantastic” and “Ride.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions