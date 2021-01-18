RSVP now for January 25: Film production designers for ‘Mank,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ ‘News of the World,’ ‘One Night in Miami,’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Four acclaimed film production designers will reveal details behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Monday, January 25, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of them together.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“Mank” (Netflix): Jan Pascale



Pascale was an Oscar nominee for “Good Night, and Good Luck” and an Emmy winner for “Boston Public.” Other projects have included “Sicario,” “Argo” and “The Spiderwick Chronicles.”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix): Mark Ricker



Ricker was an Emmy nominee for “Escape at Dannemora” and “You Don’t Know Jack.” Other projects have included “Trumbo,” “The Help” and “Julie and Julia.”

“News of the World” (Universal): David Crank



Crank was an Emmy winner for “John Adams.” Other projects have included “Knives Out,” “Inherent Vice,” “Lincoln” and “There Will Be Blood.”

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Prime): Barry Robison



Robison’s career has included such projects as “Snowpiercer,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Vacation,” “Pitch Perfect” and “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

