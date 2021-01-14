RSVP today! Film writers for ‘Cherry,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ ‘One Night in Miami,’ ‘Sound of Metal’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Five acclaimed film writers will reveal details behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Friday, January 22, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a group chat with Rob and all of them together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“Cherry” (Apple TV+): Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg



Russo-Otstot’s career has included “V,” “Trust Me,” “The Shield” and “Day Break.” Goldberg’s career has included “Away,” “The Path,” “Parenthood” and “Camp.”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix): Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Santiago-Hudson was an Emmy nominee for “Lackawanna Blues.” Projects during his acting career have included “David Makes Man,” “Billions,” “Rear Window” and “Castle.”

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Prime): Kemp Powers



Powers’ career has included “Soul,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and “This Day Today” plus his plays “One Night in Miami” and “Little Black Shadows.”

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Prime): Abraham Marder and Darius Marder

Abraham was also a composer on “Sound of Metal,” “The Dress” and “Loot.” Darius is also the director of “Sound of Metal” and his career has included “The Place Beyond the Pine,” “Loot,” “P.O.V.,” “Words of Witness” and “My So-Called Enemy.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions