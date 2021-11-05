RSVP now for November 12: Film writers panel with ‘CODA,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Mass,’ ‘Passing’

Four top writers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Oscar and guild contenders. Each person from these films will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Friday, November 12, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“CODA”: Sian Heder

Synopsis: As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

“House of Gucci”: Roberto Bentivegna

Synopsis: Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

“Mass”: Fran Kranz

Synopsis: Aftermath of a violent tragedy that affects the lives of two couples in different ways.

“Passing”: Rebecca Hall

Synopsis: The unexpected reunion of two high school friends ignites a mutual obsession that threatens both of their carefully constructed realities.

