Ahead of ‘AHS’ Season 10, revisit Frances Conroy’s best ‘American Horror Story’ characters ever

Ryan Murphy recently announced that fan-fave actress Frances Conroy will be a part of “AHS” Season 10. “Our beloved Frannie is indeed in this season,” the showrunner proudly proclaimed. (Hold for applause.) Conroy’s involvement had been a question mark for an entire year, as she was not listed as part of the original Season 10 cast announcement. In anticipation of her return to the franchise, let’s revisit all of Conroy’s best “American Horror Story” characters ever, ranked worst to best. Scroll through our photo gallery above or click here for direct access.

FX’s anthology series has received its fair share of Emmys love over the years, including dozens of bids and 16 total wins. Conroy accounted for two of those nominations for playing ghost maid Moira O’Hara in “AHS: Murder House” and orange-haired witch Myrtle Snow in “AHS: Coven.” Ironically, in both instances she lost the Emmy to a spooky co-star: Jessica Lange‘s Constance Langdon in Season 1 and Kathy Bates‘ Madame Delphine LaLaurie in Season 3. Conroy previously earned four Emmy noms and a Golden Globe win for playing matriarch Ruth Fisher on “Six Feet Under.”

While nothing has been revealed yet about Conroy’s character in Season 10, we know she’ll be working with a lot of “AHS” veterans, including Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. Plus, one notable newbie has been welcomed into the repertory company: Macaulay Culkin, now age 40, who skyrocketed to fame as a child named Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone.”

Murphy has gone on record saying he wants to make this landmark 10th anniversary cycle all about “reuniting fan-favorite actors.” That’s likely in response to the most recent “American Horror Story: 1984” installment that raised eyebrows for not featuring regulars like Bates, Paulson, Peters, Porter and Conroy.

The last time Conroy appeared on “AHS” was in the crossover “Apocalypse” season, in which she brought back both Moira O’Hara and Myrtle Snow. Prior to that, the actress entertained fans as Bebe Babbitt in “Cult,” Mama Polk in “Roanoke,” Gloria Mott in “Freak Show” and Shachath in “Asylum.” Can you guess which of Conroy’s iconic characters is #1 in our rankings?