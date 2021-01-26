SAG Awards records: Frances McDormand will outdo Daniel Day-Lewis if she wins for ‘Nomadland’

Frances McDormand has won two individual SAG Awards for her leading roles in the films “Fargo” (1997) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2018). She is a strong contender again in Best Actress this year for her powerful performance in the Searchlight Pictures release “Nomadland.” Should she prevail, she’ll be tied with Daniel Day-Lewis for the most individual wins by a film star with three apiece.

Day-Lewis won Best Actor for “Gangs of New York” (2003), “There Will Be Blood” (2008) and “Lincoln” (2013). He repeated at the Oscars for the latter two performances. He’d won the first of his three Oscars for “My Left Foot” in 1990, five years before the Screen Actors Guild Awards were launched.

McDormand picked up Oscar bookends to go with her SAG Awards. Unlike Day-Lewis, she also shared in a Best Ensemble prize from the guild for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” The English actor was part of two casts that contended: “Nine” lost in 2011 to “Inglorious Basterds” and “Lincoln” was bested in 2014 by “Argo,” which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

While Day-Lewis went three for three at the SAG Awards for his individual bids, McDormand lost both her supporting actress races for “Almost Famous” (2001) and “North Country” (2007). However, she did win over on the TV side in 2016 for her commanding performance in the HBO limited series “Olive Kitteridge.”

McDormand sits right behind Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) on our Best Actress chart. Davis has odds of 17/5, McDormand is at 39/10. They are followed by Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman” at 9/2; Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) at 5/1; and newly minted Emmy winner Zendaya (“Malcolm and Marie”) at 15/1.

