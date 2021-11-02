‘Lost’ alum Fredric Lehne joins ‘Dexter: New Blood’ cast: See first-look photos

Fredric Lehne, a character actor best known to TV audiences for his role as Marshal Edward Mars on “Lost,” is joining the “Dexter: New Blood” cast. He will appear in at least two episodes of the Showtime limited series (“Cold Snap” and “Storm of F***”) as Edward Olsen. Little is known about his guest star character, but in his two first-look photos (see below), Lehne is seen interacting with Julia Jones as Chief of Police Angela Bishop and Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey in snowy Iron Lake, New York. “Dexter: New Blood” premieres November 7 and takes place about 10 years after the original show.

Lehne popped up in 11 episodes of “Lost” from 2004 to 2010, mostly in flashbacks, as his character died in the third hour. As the Marshal, his job was to locate and arrest Kate (Evangeline Lilly), who was responsible for the murder of her abusive father. Edward was with Kate on Oceanic Flight 815 when the plane crash-landed on a mysterious island in the middle of the Pacific. After being impaled by a metal bar, Kate asked Sawyer (Josh Holloway) to shoot him to put him out of his misery, but he botched the job. It was then up to Jack (Matthew Fox) to euthanize the poor Marshal.

Other than “Lost” and “Dexter,” Lehne has appeared on the small screen in “Dr. Death,” “Yellowstone,” “Westworld,” “Homeland,” “Chicago Fire” and “American Horror Story,” just to name a handful. His feature film appearances include “The Greatest Showman,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”

In addition to Lehne, Jones and Sequoyah, many other “Dexter: New Blood” cast members have already been announced: Clancy Brown as unofficial town mayor Kurt Caldwell, Alano Miller as Logan, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan/Randall Lindsay, David Magidoff as Teddy, Jamie Chung as Molly, Oscar Wahlberg as Zach, Fredric Lehne as Edward Olsen, Michael Cyril Creighton as Fred Jr., Dustin Tucker as Brian and Katy Sullivan as Esther.

As for the returning “Dexter” stars, only three have been unveiled so far: Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan and John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell/Trinity Killer. Since Carpenter and Lithgow’s characters both died on the main series, it’s likely they will only be appearing in flashbacks and/or visions in “New Blood.”