Will ‘Friends’ join other classic TV comedies that won Emmys for reunions?

When a classic television series goes off the air they rarely ever ride into the sunset thanks to the nostalgia channels that rerun the show, streaming services and DVD and Blu-Ray box sets. They are also often rebooted or turn up as a TV movie such as “Return to Mayberry,” “Return from the Man from U.N.C.L.E” and “Still the Beaver.” And networks also have mined ratings gold bringing back the casts of TV series often on a notable anniversary of the show for reminisces, tears and a plethora of clips.

This year, HBO Max scored with its much ballyhooed and at times surprisingly emotional “Friends: The Reunion,” It just received an Emmy nomination for Best Variety Special (pre-taped), as did “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,” which found the cast of the multi-Emmy Award-winning NBC series reuniting to encourage people to vote in the 2020 election by performing a staged version of the season three episode “Hartsfield Landing.”

Over the years, the stars of such series as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “All in the Family,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” ‘Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley” and “MASH” have reunited for specials.

Not only did they attract big audiences, but also earned Emmys and Emmy nominations. Carol Burnett’s three trips down memory lane have earned Emmy bids. “Saturday Night Live: 40th Anniversary Special” won four Emmys including Best Variety Special and directing for Don Roy King.

Producer/creator/writer Norman Lear has had tremendous success revisiting his classic series. “All in the Family 20th Anniversary Special” won Best Informational Special. And in 2019 and 2020, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and “The Jeffersons” and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family” and “Good Times” won Best Variety Special (live) .

One of the earliest and best reunion special was CBS’ 1967 “The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special,” which reunited the cast of the groundbreaking NBC 1950-54 comedy-variety series “Your Show of Shows.” It had aired live for 90-minute every Saturday night. The young writing staff included Mel Brooks, Larry Gelbart, Neil and Danny Simon, Mel Tolkin and Lucille Kallen.

Though the series featured musical guest stars, the bulk of each episode were the remarkably sharp, intelligent and hysterically funny sketches performed by the extraordinary cast most notably Caesar, who never met an accent he couldn’t do, and Coca. Their spoofs of movies of the day including “For Here to Eternity” are as bright and clever as they were some 70 years ago.

The reunion special finds the quartet meeting cute in a grocery store and deciding to put on a show. And Caesar, Coca, Reiner and Morris certainly don’t disappoint. The sketches, which were all new, were in the style of the best of “Your Show of Shows.” Coca and Caesar play tourists in Paris. Caesar, Reiner and Morris are ill-fated shipmates on a six-month submarine experiment who start out as mellow friends only to end up at each other’s throats. Caesar and Coca show why they were the masters of comedic timing with their spoof of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

The Haircuts, a faux musical group the three actors introduced on the 1954-58 “Caesar’s Hour,” show up for a musical performance decked out in hippy garb that makes them look as if they are channeling Spinal Tap. And then it ends with a lavish and looney Italian opera with Caesar as a Pagliacci character who paints tic-tac-toes on his face while singing a lament of lost love.

It took home the Emmy for Best Variety Special and for the script byy Brooks, Tolkin, Reiner, Sam Denoff and Bill Persky. “Your Show of Shows” was the inspiration for 1982 movie “My Favorite Year” and the 1993 Neil Simon Broadway play “Laughter on the 23rd Floor.”

