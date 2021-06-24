Will voters be there for ‘Friends: The Reunion’ to finally make Courteney Cox an Emmy nominee?

During “Friends'” 10-year run, the show amassed 62 Emmy nominations and six wins, but not one of them was for Courteney Cox. As many know, the erstwhile Monica Geller was the only actor of the sextet to not be nominated, which is frankly very rude (insert a Monica “I know!” gif here). Cox has never been nominated at the Primetime Emmys for any project (she does have a Daytime Emmy bid for “Celebrity Name Game”), but that can finally change this year with a little help from her “Friends” — or “Friends: The Reunion” specifically.

The six stars — Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — served as executive producers on the long-awaited HBO Max special alongside series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, series executive producer and director Kevin S. Bright, and reunion special director Ben Winston. If “Friends: The Reunion” gets into Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), they will all be nominated as producers (pending vetting, of course, but there’s no reason to think any of them won’t be approved).

For Cox, who said on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show this week that it “always hurt [her] feelings” that she was snubbed, it’d definitely be a full circle moment, having to wait 27 years after “Friends” premiered and became a global sensation to get her first Emmy nomination for the very show (or an offshoot of it) that launched her to superstardom. For the first seven seasons, the cast submitted in supporting because of the ensemble nature of the show. Kudrow and Schwimmer were nominated for the first season, and the former then earned five consecutive bids from 1997-2001, winning in 1998. Aniston was nominated alongside Kudrow in 2000 and 2001. Starting in 2002, following the resurgent eighth season for which the show won its only Best Comedy Series Emmy, the six stars upgraded to lead, yielding bids that year for Aniston, LeBlanc and Perry. Aniston won, and she and LeBlanc were nominated for the last two seasons.

SEE Emmy flashback: The one when ‘Friends’ finally won Best Comedy Series

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) will have six nominees once again and it’s actually a very competitive category this year. Not only is it where “Hamilton” is competing, but you also have “8:46” from Dave Chappelle, who’s won this award twice in the last three years, “Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns” and the late-arriving “Bo Burnham: Inside.” “Friends: The Reunion” isn’t even the only reunion special in the mix as three other former NBC shows also came back together in the past year: “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” and “30 Rock: A One-Time Special.” Then there are the music stars: Beyonce‘s “Black Is King,” “Bruce Springsteen‘s Letter to You,” Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions,” “David Byrne‘s American Utopia,” “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute,” “Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You” and “Mariah Carey‘s Magical Christmas Special.”

Yeah, the competition is fierce, but “Friends: The Reunion” has a lot in its favor. The special, which was delayed for a year because of the pandemic, just dropped last month and was highly anticipated and buzzed-about as it marked the first time all six stars were publicly together since the sitcom ended in 2004. And if nothing else, it was massive nostalgia fuel and you should never underestimate the power of that, especially for one of the biggest shows in the world and after an awful year when we were all looking for some comfort.

So we may get “Emmy nominee Courteney Cox” yet and that is a lot more prestigious than being nominated for a Soapie.

