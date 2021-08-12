Gangstagrass was ‘robbed’ of a spot in ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinals, say 24% of fans [POLL RESULTS]

One of the most original bands to ever hit the “America’s Got Talent” stage, Gangstagrass, was shockingly eliminated during the Quarterfinals 1 results show. The bluegrass/rap band strives to prove we all have “common ground” despite our differences, but America clearly didn’t feel a connection to their original song, “All For One” (watch below), during the August 10 performance show. Of the five acts to be cut from the live shows (the others being Beyond Belief Dance Company, The Canine Stars, Sethward and Matt Johnson), 24% of fans thought Gangstagrass was most “robbed” of a spot in the “AGT” semifinals. Here are the complete poll results:

47% — Beyond Belief Dance Company

24% — Gangstagrass

21% — The Canine Stars

5% — Sethward

3% — Matt Johnson

It’s possible the voters agreed with grumpy judge Howie Mandel, who proclaimed on live television that “the idea [of the band] is so much better than the actual music.” Howie received audible boos for saying that, with Heidi Klum even calling him “grumpy.” But then Simon Cowell kinda sorta agreed with him.

“The difference between the group we had earlier, 1aChord, which is what I call a moment, to this, which wasn’t a moment in my opinion, is where I can understand where Howie’s kind of coming from,” Simon said. “But like I said, you’re so likeable, you are talented, I just don’t think the song was good enough.” The one-two punch of both Howie and Simon giving the band negative critiques no doubt influenced the voting audience at home, and Gangstagrass was swiftly eliminated.

Despite all the bad news on the August 11 episode, seven talented acts did receive the green light based on America’s votes and will next be seen in the semifinals. They are: singers Jimmie Herrod, Peter Rosalita and Madilyn Bailey, comedians Kabir Singh and Gina Brillon, magician Dustin Tavella and vocal group 1aChord. Who do YOU think has the best chance of winning from this group? Sound off down in the comments section.