Oscar nominee profile: Gary Oldman (‘Mank’) could win for playing Oscar winner

In 1993, Robert Downey Jr. made Oscar history as the first Best Actor nominee to be recognized for portraying a real-life past Oscar winner (Charlie Chaplin in “Chaplin”). Bryan Cranston became the second 23 years later when he earned a bid for playing Dalton Trumbo in “Trumbo.” Now, Gary Oldman (“Mank”) has joined the exclusive group, and he could be the first to follow in his character’s footsteps by pulling off a victory.

At the upcoming Academy Awards, Oldman faces off against Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), and Steven Yeun (“Minari”) in the race for Best Actor. Oldman previously won the award for “Darkest Hour” in 2018. Hopkins is also a past winner in the category for “The Silence of the Lambs” (1992), while the remaining three are all first-timers.

In Netflix’s “Mank,” Oldman stars as Herman J. Mankiewicz, who was awarded the 1942 Best Original Screenplay Oscar for “Citizen Kane.” Although his alleged writing partner, Orson Welles, was also presented with a statuette, many believe Mankiewicz wrote the script on his own and thus should have been the sole winner. “Mank” delves into that notion and convincingly presents it as factual, with Oldman’s purposeful portrayal of the protagonist being the key factor. The actor is faced with the difficult responsibility of making a crabby, acerbic drunkard seem heroic, and he handles it exceptionally well.

Oldman’s costar, Amanda Seyfried, is also up for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of movie star Marion Davies, who serves as one of Mankiewicz’s greatest inspirations in writing his masterpiece. The film is the leader of the pack this year with 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Sound.

Oldman’s bid is his third in this category. Before bringing home the prize for “Darkest Hour,” he was included in the 2012 lineup for his role in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” If he nabs a bookend trophy, he will be the first in either male acting category to win for playing a real-life past Oscar winner. The only women to ever pull off the feat are Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn in “The Aviator” (Best Supporting Actress, 2005) and Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in “Judy” (Best Actress, 2020).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Oscar nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2021 contenders.

