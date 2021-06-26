‘General Hospital’ is the big winner of the night at the Daytime Emmys, along with Kelly Clarkson and Alex Trebek

“General Hospital” was the big winner at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, claiming Best Drama Series for the 14th time, extending its record for the most victories in the history of that category. It was the most awarded show in any genre when prizes were handed out on Friday night, June 25. Check out the complete list of winners here.

“GH” won four times during the prime time broadcast: Best Drama, Best Actor (Maurice Benard), Best Supporting Actor (Max Gail), and Best Drama Directing Team. Before the ceremony the Daytime Emmys announced the winners in craft categories via Twitter, where “GH” picked up another two: Best Casting and Best Technical Team. That brought it to a grand total of six prizes for the year.

But every soap won something. “The Young and the Restless” claimed Best Supporting Actress (Marla Adams) and Best Drama Writing Team. “Days of Our Lives” took Best Younger Performer (Victoria Konefal) and Best Guest Performer (Cady McClain). And “The Bold and the Beautiful” won Best Actress (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). So the national television academy spread the wealth. They decided nominees and winners in a single round with anonymous panels reviewing the submitted material, which made sweeps less likely.

Beyond soap opera categories there were two posthumous honors. Alex Trebek won Best Game Show Host for “Jeopardy” following his death last fall from pancreatic cancer; the series also won Best Game Show for a record-extending 18th time. And Larry King claimed Best Informative Talk Show Host for “Larry King Now”; he died earlier this year from complications due to COVID-19.

Kelly Clarkson also reigned in talk races, claiming Best Entertainment Talk Show for the first time and Best Entertainment Talk Show for the second time. And Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk” won Best Informative Talk Show for the first time. What did you think of Friday night’s winners?