Who you gonna call? ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ hopes to scare up ticket sales 37 years after original

A whopping 37 years after the original “Ghostbusters” movie hit theaters and 32 years after the sequel, it’s finally time for the third narrative installment, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Reprising their roles in Sony’s highly anticipated film, which was delayed multiple times by the pandemic, are Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts, with the late Harold Ramis appearing via archival footage. Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd are the fresh cast members who drive the current story. Will audiences flock to “Ghostbusters III” when it opens on Friday?

The last “Ghostbusters” flick to hit theaters was “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call” in 2016, an all-female version that only scored $128 million domestically. That edition was no doubt hurt by the fact that it didn’t include any of the original cast members and focused more on slapstick comedy than spooky scares.

Jason Reitman is the director of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” He just so happens to be the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two movies and now serves as a producer on the new one. Film critic Rosie Knight (IGN) notes, “[Jason] does his father and fans proud with a funny, sweet, and spooky family movie that proudly takes on the legacy of ‘Ghostbusters,’ while also introducing something exciting and new.”

Last weekend’s Top 5 box office champions in the U.S. were “Eternals” ($27 million), “Clifford the Big Red Dog” ($16 million), “Dune” ($5 million), “No Time to Die” ($4 million) and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($3 million). Will “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” be able to scare up enough ticket sales to take them all down?

