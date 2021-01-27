Gillian Anderson (‘The Crown’) looking to win 3rd SAG Award for drama actress

It’s been 24 years since Gillian Anderson last stepped up to the winner’s podium at the SAG Awards for “The X-Files,” and now Gold Derby’s odds predict she’ll be a first-time nominee for “The Crown.” She prevailed at the 1997 and 1996 ceremonies for her role as FBI Agent Dana Scully in the Best TV Drama Actress category, which combines female leads and supporting players from the prior calendar year. If Anderson ends up prevailing at the guild, she’d tie Edie Falco (“The Sopranos”) at three victories in this race. Julianna Margulies still holds the category record at four triumphs — two for “ER” and two for “The Good Wife.”

Anderson made her grand debut on “The Crown” during Season 4, which streamed last November on Netflix. She takes on the role of UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, an adversarial character to Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) who drives much of the political drama in the 10 new episodes. The season is set between 1979 to 1990, the exact date range Thatcher served as the country’s first female PM. Television critics were unanimous in their glowing reviews of Anderson’s performance, which of course included all of Thatcher’s classic mannerisms.

According to Gold Derby’s odds, Anderson’s two “The Crown” co-stars are also expected to earn Screen Actors Guild nomination in Best TV Drama Actress: Colman and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. The category is predicted to be filled out by a pair of “Ozark” nominees: Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde and Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore. If our predictions pan out, it would be the first time in SAG Awards history that all five nominees from this race heralded from just two shows.

But can Anderson’s supporting role really beat out leading ladies to take the SAG crown? Oh, yes. The last time a supporting actress claimed victory in this specific category was Maggie Smith for “Downton Abbey.” Like Anderson in “The Crown,” Smith played a can’t-look-away character who was seen as an antagonist of sorts to the rest of the cast. Before that, Jessica Lange (“American Hororr Story: Murder House”) prevailed for quite a similar role.

In addition to the SAG Awards, Anderson is also receiving Golden Globes buzz for playing Thatcher. In fact, she’s predicted to win Best TV Supporting Actress, a catch-all category that includes performances from dramas, comedies, TV movies and limited series. See more Golden Globes odds and rankings.

