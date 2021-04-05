Gillian Anderson ties Edie Falco in SAG Drama Actress category, now just one behind Julianna Margulies

By winning her third SAG Award in the Drama Female Actress category on Sunday night, Gillian Anderson is now tied with Edie Falco at three victories in this specific race. Only one person has more trophies in the category: Julianna Margulies at four. The 27th edition of these kudos aired Sunday night on TNT/TBS in a virtual ceremony that was pre-taped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anderson initially prevailed at the 1996 and 1997 ceremonies for portraying FBI Agent Dana Scully on “The X-Files.” Her victory this year was for “The Crown,” in which she took on the role of UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. (She won an additional trophy as part of “The Crown’s” ensemble cast.) Anderson beat out two of her own show’s main stars (Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin) plus a pair of “Ozark” scene-stealers (Laura Linney and Julia Garner). She had an obvious leg up on her competition because she went through an acclaimed physical transformation to play the British PM — prosthetic makeup, wig, accent, walk, etc.

Falco won three times for playing Carmela Soprano on “The Sopranos” at the 2000, 2003 and 2007 ceremonies. She also has two more trophies as part of that show’s ensemble cast, bringing her overall total to five Screen Actors Guild Awards.

As for Margulies, she won two for her role as nurse Carol Hathaway on “ER” (1998, 1999) and then two more for portraying lawyer Alicia Florrick on “The Good Wife” (2010, 2011). She shared in a whopping four more SAG victories when “ER” repeatedly claimed victory in the drama ensemble category.

Anderson’s triumph for “The Crown” is special in that it was a supporting performance — typically SAG Awards voters favor lead roles. Other supporting champs through the years include Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) in Drama Actor and Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey”), Jessica Lange (“American Hororr Story: Murder House”), Frances Conroy (“Six Feet Under”), Sandra Oh and Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) in Drama Actress. On the comedy side, supporting folks like Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”), Sean Hayes (“Will & Grace”), Robert Downey Jr. (“Ally McBeal”), David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) and Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) won Comedy Actor, while Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”), Betty White (“Hot in Cleveland”), Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”), Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Seinfeld”) and Christine Baranski (“Cybill”) won Comedy Actress.