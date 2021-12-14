Girl Named Tom (‘The Voice’) from Team Kelly Clarkson could make history as first group to ever win

Girl Named Tom has already made “The Voice” history after becoming the first trio to reach a finale in 21 seasons of NBC’s reality TV singing competition. The group of siblings on Team Kelly Clarkson comprised of Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty currently resides in South Bend, Indiana. A win on Tuesday’s live finale would make them the first non-solo act to ever claim victory on “The Voice.”

Standing in their path to victory are three powerhouse vocalists and one of their own teammates. Team Blake Shelton has two shots at winning their coach his ninth title with genre-crossing diva Wendy Moten and R&B soul singer Paris Winningham. Team John Legend is represented by gospel artist Jershika Maple while Team Kelly’s teen pop singer Hailey Mia joins Girl Named Tom in the live finale. Ariana Grande failed to coach any artist to the finale in her rookie season.

The Swon Brothers from Team Blake became the first duo to reach a finale in Season 4, where they placed third behind champion Danielle Bradbery (Team Blake) and runner-up Michelle Chamuel (Team Usher). Over the years it has become more common for duos or groups to appear on “The Voice,” but they rarely make it to the end. The first duo to make their mark was The Thompson Sisters on Season 1 when they teamed up with coach CeeLo Green and sang their way into the Top 16.

Season 21 brought us more vocal groups than ever before when a record five duos or trios advanced from the blind auditions. Girl Named Tom and Jim & Sasha Allen (Team Ariana) marked the first time two singing groups had reached the Top 11. The latter was eliminated in last week’s semi-finals, but Girl Named Tom still has a chance to become the first group of any kind to win “The Voice.” They would become Kelly’s fourth champs following Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15) and Jake Hoot (Season 17).

