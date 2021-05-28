‘Girls5eva’ crescendos into Gold Derby’s Top 10 to win Best Comedy Series Emmy

As more and more people watch “Girls5eva,” its Emmy odds continue to rise. Just this week, Peacock’s new streaming series from creator Meredith Scardino and executive producer Tina Fey crescendoed into Gold Derby’s Top 10 to win Best Comedy Series. Talk about girl power!

The other nine laffers at the top of our Emmy predictions list are “Ted Lasso,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Kominsky Method,” “PEN15,” “Black-ish,” “Hacks,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Master of None” and “Cobra Kai.” Make your Emmy predictions right now before the nominations are announced on July 13.

“Girls5eva” cast members Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renee Elise Goldsberry play members of a 1990s girl group who try to rekindle their old magic in the present day. (Click each of their names to watch our exclusive video interviews.) The biting humor you’ve come to expect from Fey’s prior shows, “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” is back of course, but “Girls5eva” also deals with important topics like aging, friendship and never giving up on one’s dreams.

All eight episodes of the first season dropped on Peacock on May 6, just weeks before the end of the Emmy eligibility period, so it’ll be top of mind when voters go to mark their ballots. Also in its favor is the fact that so many of last year’s Best Comedy Series contenders are ineligible to return for the current 2020-21 awards cycle. Reigning champ “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Good Place” are gone for good, while “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “Insecure,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “What We Do in the Shadows” didn’t produce any new episodes. Only “The Kominsky Method” is back to reclaim its slot in this year’s line-up, while “Master of None” is returning after a four-year absence.

Many of Gold Derby’s experts, editors and users are predicting a win for “Ted Lasso” in Best Comedy Series after its recent victories at the Critics Choice Award (series, actor for Jason Sudeikis and supporting actress Hannah Waddingham), Golden Globes (series) and SAG Awards (actor). However, that Apple Plus series has yet to go up against “Girls5eva” at any awards show, so it’s possible we could all be in for a shocker on Emmy night.

Fey is a nine-time Emmy winner for acting (“30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live”), writing (“30 Rock,” “SNL”) and producing (“30 Rock”). The last time she claimed victory with the Television Academy was in 2016 when she and Amy Poehler jointly won the Comedy Guest Actress award for co-hosting “SNL” together. Last year, Fey earned a bid for producing the TV movie “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend,” a follow-up to her popular Emmy-nominated Netflix series.

