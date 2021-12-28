‘Girls5Eva’ reveals not 5, but 6 cast members eligible for SAG Award ensemble prize: Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps…

One of the breakout comedy contenders of the year, Peacock’s “Girls5Eva,” has revealed to Gold Derby that not five, but six stars will be eligible for the ensemble prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. It’s a well decorated list that includes Grammy, Tony and Emmy-winning talent. Amazingly, no one on the roster has been recognized at the SAG Awards before.

With their first season, it’s “Girls5Eva’s” first crack at the SAG Awards. Earlier this year at the Emmys the principal cast all missed out on nominations in their respective categories. Those glaring oversights could now be rectified at the actors guild.

“Girls5Eva” Season 1 streamed on Peacock in May. The series stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renee Elise Goldsberry as a one-hit girls group from the 90s (called Girls5eva) who reunite to launch a career comeback. It combines sharp dialogue with absurd musical numbers and fun ’90s flashbacks. It’s an impressive cast. Phillips is a viral social influencer, Bareilles is a Grammy winning recording artist, Goldsberry won a Tony for “Hamilton” and Pell has an Emmy for writing on “SNL.” All four are on the SAG Award list. But who are the other two?

Ashley Park plays the fifth member of “Girls5Eva” who has since passed away. She appears throughout the series in flashbacks and music videos. The actor has also been seen in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris.” Jonathan Hadary plays Larry Plumb, the sleazy and chauvinistic former manager of the group who keeps reappearing to leech of their success. The actor had a guest arc in the award-winning HBO comedy, “Veep.”

Here is the complete list of the six “Girls5Eva” cast members eligible for the 2022 SAG Award ensemble prize:

Sara Bareillies as Dawn

Renee Elise Goldsberry as Wickie

Jonathan Hadary as Larry Plumb

Ashley Park as Ashley

Paula Pell as Gloria

Busy Phillips as Summer

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

