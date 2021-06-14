Emmy underdog ‘Girls5eva’ renewed for Season 2 by Peacock

With Emmy ballots going out later this week, what better time than now for Peacock to renew its critically acclaimed comedy “Girls5eva” for a second season. On Monday, the NBC streaming platform announced plans for “Girls5eva” Season 2, which would bring back cast members Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, and Busy Phillipps as the title ‘90s girl group getting a second chance at stardom.

“We are so excited to continue ‘Girls5eva’ alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy-songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes.”

Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey, “Girls5eva” is on the fringe of the Emmy Awards conversation in the Best Comedy Series category, ranking ninth overall in the Gold Derby odds. Of the ensemble, Goldsberry is best positioned for a nomination, ranking seventh in the Best Comedy Actress category. She plays Wickie on the show, the girl group’s resident diva and a comedic dynamo of privilege in the mold of Jane Krakowski’s Jenna Maroney of “30 Rock” fame.

Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival this past weekend, Scardino teased that she expected Season 2 would further evolve the tone set in Season 1. “I think the spirit of the show about trappy underdog women in their 40s going up against a behemoth and trying to do something hard and a little bit crazy, that will continue,” Scardino said.

During the same event, Fey praised creating comedy for a streaming platform like Peacock. “I definitely think that streaming has turned out to be better for comedy,” Fey said. “Not that we go that hard, but because people are choosing to come to you, you don’t have to make plain rice. You can make something that isn’t maybe for everybody, but it’s delicious.”

All episodes of “Girls5eva” are streaming on Peacock now.

