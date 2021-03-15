Glenn Close joins an elite group with her 8th Oscar nomination

March Madness hasn’t started yet, but there’s already a new member of the elite eight. Glenn Close received her eighth Oscar nomination on Monday, in Best Supporting Actress for “Hillbilly Elegy,” making her just the sixth performer with exactly eight bids.





Close joins Marlon Brando, Jack Lemmon, Peter O’Toole, Geraldine Page and Denzel Washington as eight-time nominees. All won at least once except for O’Toole, who is the most nominated performer without a victory — a dubious title Close would share if she loses next month. She’s currently the most nominated living performer without a win. Only eight people have more nominations, the most, of course, being 21, accrued by Meryl Streep.

Close was predicted to earn a nomination, sitting in fourth place in the odds after a roller-coaster season that saw her start in first place before dropping out of the top five after “Hillbilly Elegy” got disastrous reviews. She rebounded after scoring nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice Awards. Also helping: the incredibly unpredictable race itself.

This is Close’s fourth nomination in the supporting category. The first three were her first three bids, all consecutively, for “The World According to Garp” (1982), “The Big Chill” (1983) and “The Natural” (1984). Her Best Actress nominations were for “Fatal Attraction” (1987), “Dangerous Liaisons” (1988), “Albert Nobbs” (2011) and “The Wife” (2018).

Close will face off against the last person who defeated her, Olivia Colman (“The Father”). Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) and Yuh-Jung Young (“Minari”) are also nominated.

