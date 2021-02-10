Vote for 2021 Gold Derby Film Awards nominations: Support YOUR favorite movies and actors at 19th annual event

With the 2021 Oscar nominations a little more than a month away on March 15, it’s time to vote for the 19th Annual Gold Derby Film Awards honoring the best movies of 2020 — including January and February films from 2021 since we’re expanding our eligibility calendar to match the Oscars due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jump in right now to make your picks in 22 categories. Voting will be open until March 7, and the nominees will be announced on March 11 (exact date and time to be announced).

To cast your vote, visit our predictions center here. Then scroll down to “Gold Derby Film Awards Nominations 2021” and click the green box that says “VOTE” to make your choices in as many or as few categories as you like.

This is a preferential ballot, so you’ll rank your top three choices in all categories except for Best Picture, where you can vote for up to five films. Click on a category at the top of the predictions page. Below that, add candidates from the left column to the right column by clicking on the green + symbol. Arrange in the order of your preference (number-one is your top choice). Grab each entry to move it up or down to make changes. (Illustrated instructions are at the bottom of this post.)

Your top choice gets three points, your second choice gets two, and your third choice gets one, except in Best Picture, where your top choice gets five points, your second choice gets four points, and so on down the line. Whoever has the most points at the end of voting will be our official nominees, so passion is key: it takes multiple third-place votes to match the voting power of one first-place vote.

You have until the end of the night of March 7 to make or change your final choices, so there’s plenty of time for you to catch up with contenders you haven’t seen yet. And you don’t have to wait: you can vote right away and keep editing your ballot as often as you like. No one’s choices are final until voting closes.

From 2002-2010 voting for the Gold Derby Awards took place via secret ballot through our message boards. In 2011 voting moved to our quick and easy predictions center, and while Gold Derby agreed with the Oscars from 2011-2013, our users have gone their own way most of the time since then.

In 2014 the Oscars picked “Birdman” as Best Picture, but we opted for “Boyhood.” In 2015 the Oscars picked “Spotlight,” but we went with “Mad Max: Fury Road.” In 2016 the Oscars surprised us by awarding “Moonlight” while we (and most other awards groups) chose “La La Land.” For 2017 the Oscars awarded “The Shape of Water,” and we gave top honors to “Call Me by Your Name.” And for 2018 we gave Best Picture to “Roma” while the Oscars preferred “Green Book.” Last year’s awards were the first time in years that Gold Derby and Oscar agreed: we both picked “Parasite,” which also went on to win our award for the best film of the decade. Check out the complete list of winners from last year’s awards right here. All our winners for Best Picture are listed below.

2002: “Chicago”

2003: “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

2004: “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

2005: “Brokeback Mountain”

2006: “The Departed”

2007: “No Country for Old Men”

2008: “WALL-E”

2009: “The Hurt Locker”

Decade (2000-2009): “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

2010: “The Social Network”

2011: “The Artist”

2012: “Argo”

2013: “12 Years a Slave”

2014: “Boyhood”

2015: “Mad Max: Fury Road”

2016: “La La Land”

2017: “Call Me by Your Name”

2018: “Roma”

2019: “Parasite”

Decade (2010-2019): “Parasite”

Let us know what films and performances you thought were the best of 2020, and find out soon if your fellow Gold Derby users agree with you.

