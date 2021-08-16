2021 Gold Derby TV Awards to stream on Wednesday, August 18, with some never-before-seen surprises [WATCH]

The 2021 Gold Derby TV Awards are scheduled to premiere on our home page this Wednesday, August 18, at 10:00am Pacific/1:00pm Eastern. But while this is our 18th annual event honoring the best achievements in television, this year’s prizes will be a first: more than 20 of our 30 winners will be joining us to accept their prizes. Scroll down to refresh your memory on our complete list of nominees.

These winners were decided by more than 2,000 registered Gold Derby users who supported their favorite shows, performances, and episodes throughout July. This year’s awards ceremony premiere date comes right before television academy members start voting for the Emmy winners on Thursday, August 19, so they’re more than welcome to copy our homework since our users represent some of the most committed and knowledgeable awards-watchers and media obsessives in America and abroad.

“The Crown” leads our nominations with a whopping 16 bids including Best Drama Series and acting citations for Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman and more. The Netflix series is in its fourth season but has enjoyed a major surge in awards recognition this year since the show introduced the iconic figures Princess Diana (Corrin) and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

But a brand new show is the top nominee among laffers: “Ted Lasso” with 12 notices including Best Comedy Series plus acting bids for leading man Jason Sudeikis, plus supporting players Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and multiple others. “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” are also the top contenders in their respective genres at the Emmys, where “The Crown” has 24 mentions, tied for the most of any program on television and “Ted Lasso” has 20, more than any other freshman comedy in history. How will they do when our winners are announced? And whatever happens here, will the Emmys follow suit?

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR:

Michaela Coel

Emma Corrin

Elizabeth Olsen

Jean Smart

Anya Taylor-Joy

Kate Winslet

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR:

Olly Alexander

Emma Corrin

Chloe Fineman

Wunmi Mosaku

Rege-Jean Page

Hannah Waddingham

ENSEMBLE OF THE YEAR:

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Girls5eva”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Pose”

“Ted Lasso”

DRAMA SERIES:

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness”

“Bridgerton”

“The Boys”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

DRAMA ACTRESS:

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Dakota Fanning, “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

DRAMA ACTOR:

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Sebastian Stan, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Antony Starr, “The Boys”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Erin Doherty, “The Crown”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Dominique Jackson, “Pose”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Lovecraft Country”

Michelle Yeoh, “Star Trek: Discovery”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Jonathan Bailey, “Bridgerton”

Daniel Bruhl, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Justin Hartley, “This Is Us”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Wyatt Russell, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS:

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Rosario Dawson, “The Mandalorian”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Angelica Ross, “Pose”

DRAMA GUEST ACTOR:

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Patrick Dempsey, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Mark Hamill, “The Mandalorian”

T.R. Knight, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

DRAMA EPISODE:

“The Crown” — “Fagan”

Writers: Jonathan D. Wilson and Peter Morgan

Director: Paul Whittington

“The Crown” — “Fairytale”

Writer: Peter Morgan

Director: Benjamin Caron

“The Crown” — “Terra Nullius”

Writer: Peter Morgan

Director: Julian Jarrold

“The Crown” — “War”

Writer: Peter Morgan

Director: Jessica Hobbs

“The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Writer/Director: Dave Filoni

“Pose” — “Series Finale”

Writers: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, and Our Lady J

Director: Steven Canals

COMEDY SERIES:

“Cobra Kai”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Girls5eva”

“Hacks”

“Love, Victor”

“PEN15”

“Ted Lasso”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

COMEDY ACTRESS:

Sara Bareilles, “Girls5eva”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Maya Erskine, “PEN15”

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva”

Jane Levy, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

COMEDY ACTOR:

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Cimino, “Love, Victor”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Martin Freeman, “Breeders”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Holly Hunter, “Mr. Mayor”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Jaime Pressly, “Mom”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Michiel Huisman, “The Flight Attendant”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Alex Newell, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS:

Tina Fey, “Girls5eva”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Susan Sarandon, “Search Party”

Elisabeth Shue, “Cobra Kai”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

COMEDY GUEST ACTOR:

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Adam Driver, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Anthony Head, “Ted Lasso”

Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Andrew Rannells, “Girls5eva”

COMEDY EPISODE:

“Hacks” — “I Think She Will”

Writers: Ariel Karlin and Jen Statsky

Director: Lucia Aniello

“PEN15” — “Play”

Writer: Maya Erskine

Director: Sam Zvibleman

“PEN15” — “Vendy Wiccany”

Writer: Anna Konkle

Director: Sam Zvibleman

“Ted Lasso” — “All Apologies”

Writer: Phoebe Walsh

Director: MJ Delaney

“Ted Lasso” — “The Hope That Kills You”

Writers: Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt

Director: MJ Delaney

“Ted Lasso” — “Make Rebecca Great Again”

Writers: Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis

Director: Declan Lowney

LIMITED SERIES:

“The Haunting of Bly Manor”

“I May Destroy You”

“It’s a Sin”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“WandaVision”

TV MOVIE:

“Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

“Unpregnant”

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS:

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Kate Mara, “A Teacher”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Victoria Pedretti, “The Haunting of Bly Manor”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR:

Olly Alexander, “It’s a Sin”

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Keeley Hawes, “It’s a Sin”

Marielle Heller, “The Queen’s Gambit”

T’Nia Miller, “The Haunting of Bly Manor”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR:

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Callum Scott Howells, “It’s a Sin”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

ANIMATED PROGRAM:

“Archer”

“Big Mouth”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Harley Quinn”

“Invincible”

“The Simpsons”

COMPETITION PROGRAM:

“American Ninja Warrior”

“America’s Got Talent”

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Voice”

REALITY HOST:

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It”

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Tiffany Haddish, “Kids Say the Darndest Things”

Jane Krakowski, “Name That Tune”

Jane Lynch, “The Weakest Link”

Queer Eye Hosts, “Queer Eye”

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES:

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready”

VARIETY TALK SERIES:

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

TOTALS:

16 Nominations

“The Crown”

12 Nominations

“Ted Lasso”

9 Nominations

“Saturday Night Live”

7 Nominations

“Pose”

6 Nominations

“Girls5eva”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Mare of Easttown”

5 Nominations

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

4 Nominations

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Hacks”

“It’s a Sin”

“PEN15”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“WandaVision”

3 Nominations

“Bridgerton”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Haunting of Bly Manor”

“I May Destroy You”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

2 Nominations

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness”

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“Hamilton”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Love, Victor”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

1 Nomination

“Archer”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“America’s Got Talent”

“Big Mouth”

“Black-ish”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Breeders”

“Christmas on the Square”

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“The Good Lord Bird”

“Halston”

“Harley Quinn”

“Invincible”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Kids Say the Darndest Things”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Masked Singer”

“Master of None”

“Mom”

“Mr. Mayor”

“Name That Tune”

“Oslo”

“Perry Mason”

“Queer Eye”

“Ratched”

“Search Party”

“Shameless”

“The Simpsons”

“Small Axe”

“Star Trek: Discovery”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“A Teacher”

“This is Us”

“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready”

“Uncle Frank”

“The Undoing”

“Unpregnant”

“The Voice”

“The Weakest Link”

