‘Schitt’s Creek’s’ Dan Levy and Annie Murphy seeking to end 2 decade-long droughts at the Golden Globes

Dan Levy and Annie Murphy won supporting Emmys as part of “Schitt’s Creek” 7-for-7 sweep in September, but they’ll have a way tougher time pulling off that twofer at the Golden Globes. That’s not just because “Schitt’s Creek” likely will not clean up at the Globes like it did at the Emmys, but because the Globes’ supporting TV categories are no laughing matter.

Should Levy and Murphy pull out wins, they’d be the first comedic performances in a deacde to win the catch-all supporting categories. “Glee” stars Chris Colfer and Jane Lynch were the last performers from a comedy to score the supporting Globes, giving the Fox musical two of its three wins in 2011, the other being Best Comedy/Musical Series. Since 2000, there have only been five supporting champs from a comedy: Robert Downey Jr. (“Ally McBeal”) in 2001, Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City”) in 2003, Jeremy Piven (“Entourage”) in 2008, Colfer and Lynch.

Comedies’ woes in these categories shouldn’t surprise anyone because as long as the Globes continue to combine supporting performances across dramas, comedies, limited series and TV movies — the last two of which are almost exclusively dramatic — comedies will always be at a disadvantage as TV’s “less serious” offering.

In supporting actor, since Colfer, Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), Ed Harris (“Game Change”), Jon Voight (“Ray Donovan”), Matt Bomer (“The Normal Heart”), Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot”), Hugh Laurie (“The Night Manager”), Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies”), Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) and Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”) have won. Until Alan Arkin‘s and Henry Winkler‘s nominations in 2019 for “The Kominsky Method” and “Barry,” respectively, there hadn’t been a comedy nominee in the category in six years.

In supporting actress, the post-Lynch champs have been Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story”), Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey”), Jacqueline Bisset (“Dancing on the Edge”), Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”), Maura Tierney (“The Affair”), Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”), Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”), Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”) and Patricia Arquette (“The Act”). Comedy has had a more consistent presence here the past decade, thanks in part to Sofia Vergara‘s four consecutive bids for “Modern Family,” but there no comedy nominees in three of the last four years, with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” Alex Borstein being the exception in 2019.

Levy and Murphy are the only comedic performers in their categories, which could be a double-edged sword. On one hand, they’re up against performances full of gravitas and physical transformations, but maybe being the apples in bags of oranges will make them stand out. Levy is in second place in his category behind John Boyega (“Small Axe”). He’s ahead of Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”), Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”) and Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”). Murphy is also in second — albeit a very distant one behind frontrunner Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”). Two-time Emmy champ Julia Garner (“Ozark”) is third, followed by Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) and Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”).

