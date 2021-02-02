11 Golden Globe TV nominations surprises that could happen: ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Flight Attendant,’ Tobias Menzies …

The 2021 Golden Globe nominations will be announced on Wednesday morning, February 3, which gives you precious little time to make or update your predictions. For months, Gold Derby’s experts, editors and users have been picking who they think will be nominated in the 11 TV races that span dramas, comedies and limited series/TV movies. Our combined predictions are below, as well as potential surprises for every category. What are some of the spoilers that could shake up each of these races?

Netflix’s “The Crown” is predicted to receive the biggest haul of any television production with six bids: series, actor Josh O’Connor, actress Olivia Colman, actress Emma Corrin, supporting actress Gillian Anderson and supporting actress Helena Bonham Carter. But Tobias Menzies is a potential supporting actor nominee who just misses the cut with our odds-makers. Remember, he’s been nominated twice before for “Outlander” and “The Crown,” so he’s clearly a favorite of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Speaking of Netflix, what about “Bridgerton”? The late-breaking drama series debuted on Christmas Day, but it’s already one of the streamer’s most successful projects of all time. Gold Derby’s predictions have it in sixth place for both series and actress Phoebe Dynevor, but don’t be surprised if it defies the odds on nominations morning. Remember, the HFPA loves anything hot and new.

Another fresh show that debuted rather late on the calendar was HBO Max’s comedy “The Flight Attendant.” Lead actress Kaley Cuoco is predicted to receive a well-deserved nom (which would be fitting after all those years of “The Big Bang Theory” snubs), but the series itself places sixth on our odds chart.

Scroll down to see who we’re betting on in 11 TV categories with nominees ranked in order of their racetrack odds and our projected winners highlighted in gold. Pay special attention to the dark-horse contenders for nominations in italics, as those could be what make or break your Golden Globe predictions.

Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Mandalorian”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

“Perry Mason”

potential surprise: “Bridgerton”

TV Drama Actor

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”)

potential surprise: Antony Starr (“The Boys”)

TV Drama Actress

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

potential surprise: Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)

Comedy Series

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Great”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

“Ramy”

potential surprise: “The Flight Attendant”

TV Comedy Actor

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

potential surprise: Ben Platt (“The Politician”)

TV Comedy Actress

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

potential surprise: Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

TV Movie/Limited Series

“The Queen’s Gambit”

‘Unorthodox”

“The Undoing”

“Mrs. America”

“Small Axe”

potential surprise: “Normal People”

TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

potential surprise: Chris Rock (“Fargo”)

TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

potential surprise: Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

TV Supporting Actor

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”)

John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

potential surprise: Tobias Menzies The Crown”)

TV Supporting Actress

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

potential surprise: Jessie Buckley (“Fargo”)

