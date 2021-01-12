Shocking stat: 9 of last year’s Golden Globe TV winners aren’t eligible to repeat in 2021

For all you awards fans who roll your eyes when the same shows and stars win year after year, the 2021 Golden Globes will be right up your alley. Of the 11 TV trophies handed out during last year’s ceremony, only two are eligible to repeat: Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) in Best TV Drama Actress and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) in Best TV Comedy Actor. The other nine Golden Globe winners are ineligible, either because they completed their runs or because they didn’t air new episodes within the 2020 calendar year.

Colman is the favorite to reclaim her trophy for playing Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s regal drama. However, her co-star Emma Corrin (as Princess Diana) could end up being a wild card as she’s just been promoted to a lead actress. Season 4 of “The Crown” debuted in November to great acclaim, which now makes it top of mind as Golden Globe voters start marking off their ballots. Prior to Colman taking over the role, Claire Foy also took home a Golden Globe as England’s long-serving queen for “The Crown’s” first season.

As for the other drama categories, last year “Succession” won Best Drama Series and Best TV Drama Actor for Brian Cox, but that show took off a year due in part to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Now, our odds favor “The Crown” to win the series race for the first time since 2017, with Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”) predicted to ascend to the winner’s list for the first time.

Youssef portrays a heightened version of himself on Hulu’s “Ramy,” which chronicles the story of a first-generation American Muslim living in New Jersey. Even though the show wasn’t nominated for Best Comedy Series at the Golden Globes last year, the actor was still able to prevail. This time around, Youssef faces stiff competition from reigning Emmy champ Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and category newcomer Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).

“Fleabag” claimed the other two comedy categories last year, Best Comedy Series and Best TV Comedy Actress for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for its final season on the air. This year, watch for “Schitt’s Creek” to win the top series prize, plus the actress trophy for Catherine O’Hara, in a repeat of its massive Emmy showing.

The limited series trophies will be won by “Unorthodox” for both series and actress (Shira Haas), with Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) winning actor, per our predictions. Neither performer has prevailed before, though Ruffalo is a three-time nominee for “Foxcatcher,” “The Normal Heart” and “Infinitely Polar Bear.” At the 2020 ceremony, “Chernobyl” won series, Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”) took actor and Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) claimed actress.

Rounding out the Golden Globe categories are those quirky catch-all supporting races. Last year they went to Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”) and Patricia Arquette (“The Act”). This year our odds give the edge to Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”).

