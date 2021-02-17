Golden Globes 2021: 1st ceremony presenters announced include Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger

Three of last year’s film winners are returning to the 2021 Golden Globes as presenters this month. Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) and Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) are among the first six presenters announced on Wednesday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Other on tap to open envelopes in this first group are Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumulo and Kristen Wiig.

The Golden Globe Awards are typically held in early January but were postponed this year to Sunday, February 28, due to the pandemic. Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey return to host the blended ceremony, which will include virtual and in person awards handed out. Poehler will be live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in California. Fey will be live at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

More presenters will be unveiled over the next few days. The full list of nominations was revealed on February 3.

