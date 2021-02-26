Golden Globes 2021: New list of ceremony presenters for Sunday includes Laverne Cox, Brie Larson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington

Seven more people are among the new list of presenters announced Friday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the 2021 Golden Globes. Joining the tribute to Jane Fonda for the Cecil B. DeMille Award are Laverne Cox, Ted Danson, Brie Larson and Kerry Washington. Norman Lear will be presented with the Carol Burnett Award by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wanda Sykes and Marisa Tomei.

Other presenters announced so far by the HFPA include four returning champs from the 2020 ceremony: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”). Also on tap to open envelopes and make presentations are Anthony Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Bryce Dallas Howard, Kate Hudson, Christopher Meloni, Annie Mumulo, Rosie Perez, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Christian Slater, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Golden Globe Awards are typically held in early January but were postponed this year to Sunday, February 28, due to the pandemic. Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey return to host the blended ceremony, which will include virtual and in person awards handed out. Poehler will be live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in California. Fey will be live at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

The full list of nominations was revealed on February 3.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe winners through February 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?