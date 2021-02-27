Golden Globes 2021 everything to know

This year, the Golden Globe Awards will look a whole lot different than usual. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Golden Globes producers and broadcast network NBC have put together a hybrid ceremony that includes an in-person element in both New York and Los Angeles as well as nominees spread around the world and attending via virtual technology. Gone are the banquet tables and free-flowing drinks Golden Globe attendees are accustomed to enjoying, replaced instead with trappings familiar to those who have been at home for almost a full year: video calls, tight-knit bubbles, and the potential for technical snafus.

What time are the Golden Globes? How to watch the Golden Globes online? Who’s hosting the Golden Globe Awards this year? Who will win the Golden Globes? The answers to those burning questions and more are ahead.

What time are the Golden Globes?

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards take place on Sunday, February 28, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The 78th annual Golden Globes are set to take place in both New York (where Tina Fey will host from the legendary Rainbow Room) and Los Angeles (where Amy Poehler emcee from the Beverly Hilton, the usual Golden Globes location).

How to watch the Golden Globes on TV

The Golden Globes are broadcast on linear television via NBC. Cable subscribers and those who watch television via an HDTV antenna will be able to tune-in to NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to watch the Golden Globes ceremony.

How to watch the Golden Globes without cable

A cable subscription makes it easy to watch the Golden Globes on television but it’s not needed. The 2021 Golden Globe Awards are available to watch online for cord-cutters via streaming services such as Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Roku owners can also watch the Golden Globes live via The Roku Channel. Additionally, NBC will stream the Golden Globes via its streaming platform Peacock beginning Monday, March 1.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

Former “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update co-anchors and long-time friends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the Golden Globe Awards in 2021. This marks the fourth time the two comedians have served as ceremony emcees. Unlike previous years, however, the pair won’t host in the same place: because of the coronavirus pandemic, Fey is hosting the show from New York while Poehler will handle her duties in Los Angeles.

Who is presenting at the Golden Globes?

Presenters set to appear during the Golden Globe Awards this year include 2020 winners Awkwafina, Renee Zellweger, and Joaquin Phoneix. Other celebrities tapped to present Golden Globes in 2021 include Kenan Thompson, Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Margot Robbie, and current nominee Kate Hudson (“Music”).

Other presenters announced include real-life couples Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick and Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones as well as onscreen partners Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”) and Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo (“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”).

Are the Golden Globes on Netflix?

No, the Golden Globes are not streaming on Netflix.

Where are the Golden Globes streaming?

The NBC streaming service Peacock will host the Golden Globe Awards one day after its live broadcast. Peacock is a free streaming app, though subscribers can also opt to pay for premium versions that include more programming and ad-free streaming.

What time does the Golden Globes red carpet start?

Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is no Golden Globes red carpet in 2021. But there is a Golden Globes pre-show. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. ET via the Golden Globes website and its Twitter account. NBC will also broadcast a Globes pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

When do the Golden Globes end?

The Golden Globes are scheduled to end at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, so the entire ceremony should take roughly three hours barring any unforeseen technical issues.

Who is nominated for Golden Globes this year?

The Netflix movie “Mank” led all films with six nominations, including Best Picture — Drama, Best Director for David Fincher, and Best Actor in a Drama for Gary Oldman. Other major contenders included “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Best Picture — Drama, Best Director for Aaron Sorkin, and Best Supporting Actor for Sacha Baron Cohen, among others), “Nomadland” (Best Picture — Drama, Best Director for Chloe Zhao, and Best Actress in a Drama for Frances McDormand), and “Promising Young Woman” (Best Picture — Drama, Best Director for Emerald Fennell, and Best Actress for Carey Mulligan).

On the comedy side, Cohen is nominated again, this time in the Best Actor in a Comedy for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” The Amazon comedy sequel is also nominated for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Comedy for Maria Bakalova.

Of course, the Golden Globe Awards also reward the year’s top television series. This year, the Netflix show “The Crown” led all series with six nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Josh O’Connor, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin, and Best Supporting Actress for Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter.

The top-nominated comedy show was “Schitt’s Creek,” which nabbed five nominations: Best Musical or Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for Eugene Levy, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for Catherine O’Hara, Best Supporting Actor for Dan Levy, and Best Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy.

Then, of course, there were some unexpected nominees: Ryan Murphy’s series “Ratched” landed three nominations including Best Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama for Sarah Paulson, and Best Supporting Actress for Cynthia Nixon. Even more confounding were the nominations for the Netflix guilty pleasure “Emily in Paris.” The series scored a shocking nomination in the Best Musical or Comedy Series and star Lily Collins received a Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series nomination as well. Here’s the full list of Golden Globes 2021 nominations.

Who will win the Golden Globes this year?

According to Gold Derby odds, Netflix film “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is expected to win Best Picture — Drama, Carey Mulligan should win Best Actress in a Drama for “Promising Young Woman,” Chadwick Boseman is the pick for Best Actor in a Drama for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Amanda Seyfried is the choice for Best Supporting Actress for “Mank,” and Daniel Kaluuya should take home Best Supporting Actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Here are more Golden Globe Awards film predictions for 2021.

Among the television nominees, “The Crown” is predicted to win at least three awards, including Best Drama Series. “Schitt’s Creek,” which led all comedy series with five nominations, could win two awards: Best Musical or Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for Catherine O’Hara.

Here are more Golden Globe Awards TV predictions for 2021.

