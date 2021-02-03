Golden Globes 2021 film nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Monty for getting the highest score of 83.64% when predicting the 2021 Golden Globe film nominations on Wednesday. He is actually tied with two other people — EMoushen and Crackleking — but has the high score of 13,672 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Almost 4,000 people worldwide predicted these Globes nominees announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 11 movie categories. Our top scorer got 46 of the 55 nominee slots correct. That included all five of the drama film nominees of “The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Other long shots that paid off: Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”), Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”) and Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).

The winners ceremony will be presented by the HFPA on February 28 for an NBC ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Actress Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film life achievement. Producer Norman Lear will be presented with the Carol Burnett Award for television life achievement.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, Joyce Eng is first with 80.00% correct. Up next at 78.18% is Riley Chow. Zach Laws and Paul Sheehan are tied at 76.36%. Matt Noble follows at 72.73% and then a tie at 70.91% for Daniel Montgomery, Christopher Rosen and myself. The final three are Tom O’Neil at 69.09%, Marcus Dixon at 65.45% and Rob Licuria at 63.64%. See Editors’ scores.

