Golden Globes 2021 film winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Sarah Palin Will Destroy You All for getting the highest score of 85.71% when predicting the 2021 Golden Globe film winners on Sunday. She is just ahead of 21 other people at 78.57% and has a high score of 9,071 by using her 500 point bets wisely.

Over 4,600 people worldwide predicted these Globes champs announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 14 movie categories. Our top scorer got 12 of the 14 categories correct. That included such tough ones as Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”) in lead actress races.

The HFPA winners ceremony aired live on NBC and was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Actress Jane Fonda was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film life achievement. Producer Norman Lear was presented with the Carol Burnett Award for television life achievement.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant's predictions. Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner's eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, Marcus Dixon is in the first slot with 71.43%. Up next at 64.29% are Zach Laws, Matt Noble and myself. Tied at 57.14% are Rob Licuria and Daniel Montgomery. Christopher Rosen is next at 50.00%. Following at 42.86% are Joyce Eng and Paul Sheehan. In the final spot at 35.71% are Riley Chow and Tom O’Neil. See Editors’ scores.

