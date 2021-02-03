Golden Globes 2021: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting film nominees

Congratulations to Gold Derby Expert Joyce Eng for getting the highest score of 80.00% when predicting the 2021 Golden Globe film nominations on Wednesday. She is just ahead of four other Experts — Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) — who tied at 74.55% See Experts’ scores.

Almost 4,000 people worldwide predicted these Globes nominees announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 11 movie categories. Our top scorer Joyce got 44 of the 55 nominee slots correct. That included such long shots as “The Father” and “Promising Young Woman” for drama film, Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot” f0r comedy actress and Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”) for supporting actress.

SEEComplete list of 2021 Golden Globe nominations

The winners ceremony will be presented by the HFPA on February 28 for an NBC ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Actress Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film life achievement. Producer Norman Lear will be presented with the Carol Burnett Award for television life achievement.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

We had a total of 27 Experts predicting. Next in line at 72.73% was a tie between Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Scott Mantz (KTLA), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Michael Musto (Queerty), Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Brian Truitt (USA Today). Tied at 70.91% were Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Susan King (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily). Following them at 69.09% were Clayton Davis (Variety) and Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby).

Up next at 65.45% were Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Tim Gray (Variety). Keith Simanton (IMDB) follows at 63.64% and then Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 61.82%. Four experts only predicted 50 slots, including Nikki Novak (Fandango) at 63.64%, Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes) at 58.18%, Erik Davis (Fandango) at 58.18% and Eric Deggans (NPR) at 54.55%.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe winners through February 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions