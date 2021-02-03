‘The Crown’ leads 2021 Golden Globes nominations with 6, followed by ‘Schitt’s Creek’ with 5

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the Golden Globe nominees for film and television on Wednesday, February 3. While films were allowed an extended eligibility window, the same did not apply to TV shows. Leading the pack for the 2020 calendar year is “The Crown,” which earned six bids for its fourth season. “Schitt’s Creek” follows closely behind with five mentions for its sixth and final season. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the bicoastal ceremony live on NBC on Sunday, February 28.

SEE 2021 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 78th annual ceremony

The most recent season of “The Crown” premiered on Netflix last November and has not competed at the Emmy Awards yet, but the series has garnered 10 wins there since 2017. This year, it has been recognized by Globe voters in the following drama categories: Series, Actress (Olivia Colman; Emma Corrin), Actor (Josh O’Connor) and Supporting Actress (Gillian Anderson; Helena Bonham Carter). In addition to Colman triumphing just last year for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, the show previously scored Best Drama Series and Best Drama Actress wins for its first season, in which Claire Foy played a younger version of the character.

Months after its record-breaking sweep of all seven major comedy series categories at the Emmys, “Schitt’s Creek” could do likewise at the Golden Globes. It is included in every possible comedy category: Series, Actor (Eugene Levy), Actress (Catherine O’Hara), Supporting Actor (Dan Levy) and Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy). The series’ final season, which ended last April, wrapped up the story of a family adjusting to losing their wealth. This year marks the popular series’ first and last chance at Globe victory.

SEE ‘Outlander’ snubbed again at 2021 Golden Globes — here’s why

Netflix’s “Ozark” was predicted to earn five nominations but finished with four. Besides its Best Drama Series bid, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are in the running for their lead performances, while two-time Emmy champ Julia Garner has been recognized on the supporting side.

Tying the series for third place is “The Undoing,” which is up for Best Limited Series/TV Movie and earned notices for three of its actors: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland.

Two TV programs racked up three Golden Globe nominations each: comedy series “The Great” and drama series “Ratched.”

Coming in with two bids apiece are these eight shows: “The Comey Rule,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Normal People,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Small Axe,” “Ted Lasso” and “Unorthodox.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe winners through February 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?