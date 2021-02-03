Golden Globes 2021 predictions slugfest: Experts wonder what’s up with these TV nominations?

The 2021 Golden Globe nominations left Gold Derby experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen more than a little bit surprised. After all, expected contenders “I May Destroy You” and star Michaela Coel and buzzy new Netflix drama “Bridgerton” and its cast were ignored by the Hollwyood Foreign Press Association in favor of surprise selections such as “Emily in Paris” and “Ratched.”

Or maybe we shouldn’t have been shocked by the outcome. After all, the Golden Globes have long harbored strong feelings for the work of Ryan Murphy, something that didn’t change this year with surprise nominations for “Ratched” co-star Cynthia Nixon and “Hollywood” co-star Jim Parsons — as well as a Best Drama series for “Ratched” itself.

SEE Complete list of 2021 Golden Globe nominations

During the latest Gold Derby experts slugfest, Eng and Rosen discuss the Golden Globes nominations across the television landscape and cross their fingers for a big night at the forthcoming ceremony for “The Flight Attendant” and star and nominee Kaley Cuoco.

PREDICT the 2021 Golden Globe winners through February 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions