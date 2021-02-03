Golden Globes 2021: Robert Rorke tops all Experts predicting TV nominees

Congratulations to our Expert Robert Rorke for getting the highest score of 78.18% when predicting the 2021 Golden Globe TV nominations on Wednesday. He is just ahead of Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) at 76.36% and a tie for Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Ben Travers (Indiewire) at 74.55%. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 3,200 people worldwide predicted these Globes nominees announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 11 television categories. Our top scorer Robert got 43 of the 55 nominee slots correct. That included such long shots as Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”) and John Boyega (“Small Axe”).

The winners ceremony will be presented by the HFPA on February 28 for an NBC ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Actress Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film life achievement. Producer Norman Lear will be presented with the Carol Burnett Award for television life achievement.

We had a total of 20 Experts predicting. Next in line at 72.73% was a tie between Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone). Following them at 69.09% were Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Hanh Nguyen (Salon) and Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby).

Tied at 67.27% are six people: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Ken Tucker (Yahoo). Clayton Davis (Variety) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) are tied at 63.64%. Eric Deggans (NPR) and Susan King (Gold Derby) are next at 61.82%. The final spot is held by Nikki Novak (Fandango) at 60.00%.

