Golden Globes 2021: Thelma Adams, Eric Deggans, Scott Mantz, Brian Truitt, Susan Wloszczyna top all Experts predicting film winners

Congratulations to our Experts Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR), Scott Mantz (KTLA), Brian Truitt (USA Today) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) for getting the highest score of 64.29% when predicting the 2021 Golden Globe film winners on Sunday. They are best among 30 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 4,600 people worldwide predicted these Globes champs announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 14 movie categories. Our top scorers got 9 of the 14 categories correct on a night filled with such upsets as Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”) and Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”) in lead actress races.

The HFPA winners ceremony aired live on NBC and was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Actress Jane Fonda was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film life achievement. Producer Norman Lear was presented with the Carol Burnett Award for television life achievement.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 25 Experts predicting, we have a six-way tie at 57.14% for Erik Davis (Fandango), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Michael Musto (Queerty), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). There is then a nine-way tie at 50.00% for Clayton Davis (Variety), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Susan King (Gold Derby), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDB) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone).

Up next at 42.86% are Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Pete Hammond (Deadline), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). Following at 35.71% are Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby). The final spot at 25.87% is held by Grae Drake (Moviefone), Claudia Puig (KPCC) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily).

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions