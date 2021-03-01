Golden Globes 2021: Thelma Adams, Debbie Day, Nikki Novak, Robert Rorke top all Experts predicting TV winners

Congratulations to our Experts Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Robert Rorke for getting the best score of 81.82% when predicting the 2021 Golden Globe TV winners on Sunday. They are best among 20 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 3,300 people worldwide predicted these Globes champs announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 11 television categories. Our top scorer got 9 of 11 categories correct on a night filled with such upsets as Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), John Boyega (“Small Axe”) and Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”).

The HFPA winners ceremony aired live on NBC and was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Actress Jane Fonda was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film life achievement. Producer Norman Lear was presented with the Carol Burnett Award for television life achievement.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant's predictions.

For our other 16 Experts predicting, there is a tie at 72.73% for Tim Gray (Variety), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone). We then have a six-way tie at 63.64% for Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Pete Hammond (Deadline), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

Up next at 54.55% are Eric Deggans (NPR), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Ben Travers (Indiewire) and Ken Tucker (Yahoo). Tied at 45.45% are Clayton Davis (Variety) and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby). The final spot is held by Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 36.36%.

