Golden Globes 2021 TV nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Anduman for getting the highest score of 81.82% when predicting the 2021 Golden Globe TV nominations on Wednesday. He is actually tied with Libby but has the high score of 12,921 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Almost 3,200 people worldwide predicted these Globes nominees announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 11 television categories. Our top scorer got 45 of the 55 nominee slots correct, including such long shots as Al Pacino (“Hunters”), Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) and Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”).

SEEComplete list of 2021 Golden Globe nominations

The winners ceremony will be presented by the HFPA on February 28 for an NBC ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Actress Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film life achievement. Producer Norman Lear will be presented with the Carol Burnett Award for television life achievement.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant's predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you're signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to "View Profile," then look for the links to your "Award Show Scores." Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner's eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, Matt Noble is first (and third for the entire contest) with 80.00% correct. We then have Christopher Rosen at 76.36% and Tom O’Neil at 72.73%. Tied at 70.91% are Marcus Dixon and Rob Licuria. Zach Laws and Paul Sheehan are tied at 69.09%. Joyce Eng is next at 67.27% and then Daniel Montgomery and myself at 65.45%. The final slot is held by Riley Chow at 63.64%. See Editors’ scores.

