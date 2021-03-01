Golden Globes 2021 TV winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Bujor_Robert for getting a perfect score when predicting the 2021 Golden Globe TV winners on Sunday. He is actually tied with 52 other people but has the high score of 25,400 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 3,300 people worldwide predicted these Globes champs announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 11 television categories. Our top scorer got all 11 categories correct, including such tough ones as Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), John Boyega (“Small Axe”) and Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”).

The HFPA winners ceremony aired live on NBC and was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Actress Jane Fonda was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film life achievement. Producer Norman Lear was presented with the Carol Burnett Award for television life achievement.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, Matt Noble is in first place with 81.82%. Daniel Montgomery is in the second spot with 72.73%. We then have a tie at 63.64% for Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Zach Laws, Rob Licuria, Paul Sheehan and myself. Riley Chow and Tom O’Neil are tied at 54.55%. Christopher Rosen follows at 45.45%. See Editors’ scores.

