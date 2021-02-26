Golden Globes nominee profile: Dan Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) brings the funny in a sea of serious contenders

Dan Levy became a fresh and fierce new face of comedy thanks to the word-of-mouth success of Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek.” The farewell season of the Canadian laugher brought the multihyphenate a slew of nominations, including his first ever Golden Globe bid. Will his awards season dominance continue with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association?

At the upcoming Golden Globes, Levy is nominated for Best TV Supporting Actor alongside John Boyega (“Small Axe”), Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”), Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”) and Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”). Like Levy, this is Boyega’s first nomination. Gleeson is a four-time nominee, while Parsons and Sutherland are past winners.

Levy portrays David Rose on “Schitt’s Creek,” the son of an affluent family gone bankrupt. The final season of the hit comedy sees David marry his partner Patrick (Noah Reid) in a heartfelt ceremony. He also chooses to leave dreams of big cities and A-List social circles behind in order to buy a house in Schitt’s Creek with his new husband.

“Schitt’s Creek” was slow to catch on with wider audiences and escaped most American awards bodies for the majority of its six-season run. But the series’ debut on Netflix brought with it an avalanche of new viewers who eagerly binged the comedy. It exploded at the Emmys with its final season, and swept every category in the primetime ceremony. Levy accrued an impressive four wins for producing, writing, directing and acting.

His acting nomination at the Globes is particularly impressive because the HFPA only offers one combined supporting actor race for television performances. Actors from dramas, comedies, limited series and TV movies must all battle it out for five spots. Levy is the only comedic performer that made the cut this year. This dynamic could easily work in the actor’s favor, as his highly physical and hysterical work will stand in stark contrast to the serious material that the other men present.

It’s true that the Globes loathe following in the footsteps of big sister Emmy. So “Schitt’s Creek” faces a high hill to climb if it want to repeat their historic sweep, even if it is the most nominated comedy of the night (nominations are also had for Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy). But as co-creator, producer, director, writer and star of a series that truly dominated the zeitgeist, he serves as the face of a widely beloved project. Checking off his name in Best TV Supporting Actor is the perfect way for voters to acknowledge a show that brought smiles and comfort to so many during this strange pandemic year.

