Golden Globes nominee profile: Don Cheadle (‘Black Monday’) looks for another Showtime surprise

Can Don Cheadle do it again? The actor just received a Golden Globe nomination for the Showtime comedy “Black Monday.” The first time he was nominated for TV Comedy Actor was in 2012 for the Showtime laffer “House of Lies.” That year he went on to win. He was then nominated the next two years. For “Black Monday” the actor wants similar success for a two time Emmy nominated performance. The actor won his first Globe in 1999 for TV Movie Actor (“The Rat Pack”). A victory for “Black Monday” would be Cheadle’s third Globe and all would be for different roles.

Cheadle faces off against Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”). Youssef returns after winning the award last year on his first nomination. For all of Cheadle’s other contenders, it’s their first ever Globe nom.

On “Black Monday,” Cheadle plays Maurice “Mo” Monroe, a 1980s stock broker. The show explores the excesses and greed of Wall Street in the wake of the Black Monday crash of 1987. Talking about the second season with Gold Derby the actor explained, “This season has been a lot of fun because we’ve had a lot of great guest cast come in. Dule Hill and I get to have a dance-off to ‘My Prerogative.’ We’re very ambitious in what we’re attempting to pull off in five days. It’s an insane schedule with a budget that, for this show, isn’t that high. We really push it to the limit.”

A challenge in winning the Globe could be that “Black Monday” did not receive a nomination for Best Comedy Series. This might put Cheadle at a disadvantage against Hoult, Levy and Sudeikis, whose series are all nominated. It’s also worth noting that “Black Monday” has not had the same awards attention as “Schitt’s Creek” or “Ted Lasso,” so he could struggle to stand out in the field.

That being said, Cheadle is a Golden Globe favorite and respected actor. Also we often see Globe voters like to march to the beat of their own drum, rather than follow other award groups. Cheadle is actually a good case in point. His win for “House of Lies” was over the more buzzed and awarded outings of Louis C.K. (“Louie”) and Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”). His “Black Monday’s” tonal shifts which see pivots from absurd comedy to biting social commentary also lands in the Globe voters wheelhouse. Maybe, just maybe, Cheadle can score a surprise win again.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Golden Globes nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2021 contenders in film and TV.

