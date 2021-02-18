Golden Globes nominee profile: Elle Fanning gives career-best performance on ‘The Great’

Hulu’s “The Great” was one of the rare bright spots of 2020, and it’s all thanks to Elle Fanning‘s career-best performance as Catherine the Great. Equal parts laugh-out-loud comedy and riveting drama, the period program from Tony McNamara was recognized at the Emmys in writing and directing, but Fanning was strangely snubbed. Thankfully, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association righted that wrong when they nominated “The Great” for series, actress (Fanning) and actor (Nicholas Hoult).

SEE 2021 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 78th annual ceremony

At the upcoming Golden Globes, Fanning faces off against Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) in the race for Best TV Comedy Actress. Of this group, only Collins has been nominated before, for the feature film “Rules Don’t Apply” (2016).

As Catherine the Great, Fanning shows off her range by playing one of the most unconventional characters of the year. Whether she’s weeping in a corner, laughing at her dimwitted husband Emperor Peter (Hoult), or plotting to take power from the Russian regime, this kind of character was tailor-made for awards. And hey, there’s nothing HFPA members love more than when actors portray real people. Case in point, all of these folks won just last year: Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II (“The Crown”), Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes (“The Loudest Voice”), Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon (“Fosse/Verdon”), Stellan Skarsgard as Boris Shcherbina (“Chernobyl”), Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard (“The Act”), Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland (“Judy”) and Taron Egerton as Elton John (“Rocketman”). Will Fanning be next?

Fanning truly shines in the many scenes in which her character acts defiantly and breaks the rules. In fact, the entire premise of the show is built on defiance as Catherine seeks to overthrow her husband and rule Russia herself. Every time she acquires a new member of her coup d’état team, Catherine’s sly smirk elicits cheers from the viewing audience — we’re all shouting “Huzzah!” from our couches. The last time TV viewers fell in love with a character this rebellious was June/Offred on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and Elisabeth Moss took home a Golden Globe for it.

At 22 years old, the actress has been working steadily her entire life, but she’s never been recognized with a major industry award. Fanning previously scored three Critics’ Choice nominations as Best Young Actor/Actress for “Somewhere” (2010), “Super 8” (2011) and “Ginger & Rosa” (2012). But a Golden Globe victory would certainly be icing on the cake for this actress’ stand-out work as Catherine the Great.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Golden Globes nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2021 contenders in film and TV.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe winners through February 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?