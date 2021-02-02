‘Mank,’ ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ and ‘Nomadland’ will clean up at the Golden Globe nominations, according to our predictions

Expect a good morning for “Mank,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Nomadland” and “One Night in Miami” when the Golden Globe nominations are announced on Wednesday, February 3. We’re betting on them to be among the top nominees when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association reveals their picks. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our nomination forecasts listed by film, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Our users are anticipating a windfall of five nominations for “Mank,” including Best Film Drama, acting bids for Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried (whom we think will win Best Film Supporting Actress), and coveted noms for writing (Jack Fincher) and directing (David Fincher). But we’re not predicting all Golden Globe film categories. Best Score, Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film are not in our predictions center, and the “Mank” score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is certainly a strong contender, potentially bringing the biographical film up to six bids.

We’re also betting on “Chicago 7” five times: Best Film Drama, supporting nominations for Sacha Baron Cohen and Mark Rylance, and writing and directing bids for Aaron Sorkin. Not far behind is the film we’re predicting will win Best Film Drama: “Nomadland,” which is forecast in four categories. In addition to the top prize, it’s a likely nominee for Frances McDormand‘s lead performance as well as Chloe Zhao‘s writing and directing. Zhao is tipped to win the directing prize, which would make her the first female directing champ at the Globes since Barbra Streisand prevailed for “Yentl” (1983).

Also forecast in four categories is “One Night in Miami,” which is favored for noms for Best Film Drama, Leslie Odom Jr.‘s supporting performance, Regina King‘s direction and Kemp Powers‘s script (adapted from his own stage play). Odom could additionally be nominated for an original song he co-wrote for the film, “Speak Now,” and he could grab a third nom for the Disney+ filmed version of the musical “Hamilton,” for which Odom won a Tony.

See what other films and performances we’re predicting below. Who are you most rooting for? Are there any films you think we’re criminally underestimating? There’s still time to make or update your own predictions here before the nominations are announced.

“MANK”

Best Film Drama

Best Drama Actor — Gary Oldman

Best Supporting Actress — Amanda Seyfried

Best Director — David Fincher

Best Screenplay

“THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”

Best Film Drama

Best Supporting Actor — Sacha Baron Cohen

Best Supporting Actor — Mark Rylance

Best Director — Aaron Sorkin

Best Screenplay

“NOMADLAND”

Best Film Drama

Best Drama Actress — Frances McDormand

Best Director — Chloe Zhao

Best Screenplay

“ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI”

Best Film Drama

Best Supporting Actor — Leslie Odom Jr.

Best Director — Regina King

Best Screenplay

“BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM”

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Comedy/Musical Actress — Maria Bakalova

Best Comedy/Musical Actor — Sacha Baron Cohen

“THE FATHER”

Best Drama Actor — Anthony Hopkins

Best Supporting Actress — Olivia Colman

Best Screenplay

“MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

Best Film Drama

Best Drama Actress — Viola Davis

Best Drama Actor — Chadwick Boseman

“ON THE ROCKS”

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Comedy/Musical Actress — Rashida Jones

Best Supporting Actor — Bill Murray

“DA 5 BLOODS”

Best Drama Actor — Delroy Lindo

Best Director — Spike Lee

“HAMILTON”

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Comedy/Musical Actor — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“PALM SPRINGS”

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Comedy/Musical Actor — Andy Samberg

“PIECES OF A WOMAN”

Best Drama Actress — Vanessa Kirby

Best Supporting Actress — Ellen Burstyn

“THE PROM”

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Comedy/Musical Actress — Meryl Streep

“EMMA”

Best Comedy/Musical Actress — Anya Taylor-Joy

“FRENCH EXIT”

Best Comedy/Musical Actress — Michelle Pfeiffer

“HILLBILLY ELEGY”

Best Supporting Actress — Glenn Close

“JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”

Best Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya

“THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND”

Best Comedy/Musical Actor — Pete Davidson

“THE LIFE AHEAD”

Best Drama Actress — Sophia Loren

“MINARI”

Best Supporting Actress — Yuh-Jung Youn

“ONWARD”

Best Animated Feature

“OVER THE MOON”

Best Animated Feature

“THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD”

Best Comedy/Musical Actor — Dev Patel

“PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN”

Best Drama Actress — Carey Mulligan

“SOUL”

Best Animated Feature

“SOUND OF METAL”

Best Drama Actor — Riz Ahmed

“THE WILLOUGHBYS”

Best Animated Feature

“WOLFWALKERS”

Best Animated Feature

